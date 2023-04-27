ITV brings its live channels to the Fire TV Stick programme guide 

Users of Amazon’s Fire TV streaming sticks can now access ITV’s line-up of live channels through their device’s built-in programme guide.

Unlike Amazon’s range of Smart TVs which also run the Fire TV software, the streaming devices have no aerial connection and rely entirely on broadband to deliver content to users.

Although primarily focussed on catch-up and on-demand content, Fire TV sticks also have a page highlighting those apps which offer streamed versions of their channels, including the BBC’s iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4 and the My5 app from Channel 5.

In addition, some models allow users to browse channels through a traditional programme guide.

However in the UK the feature has, until now, only been used by My5, Paramount’s Pluto TV app and Freevee, the Amazon owned advert-funded streaming service.

But an update rolled out this week to ITVX, the broadcaster’s new streaming app, has brought its channels to the guide increasing their visibility and making it easier for users to access them.

The development is the latest example of ITV embracing the gradual migration of away from traditional viewing platforms and follows a commitment to regularly bring first-run shows to ITVX audiences months before they’re broadcast on TV.