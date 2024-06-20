ITV confirm Grantchester will return for a tenth season

Grantchester has been recommissioned for a tenth season by ITV and US broadcaster Masterpiece PBS, with Robson Green and Rishi Nair confirmed to be starring as DI Geordie Keating and Reverend Alphy Kottaram respectively.

Nair will join the cast in the show’s upcoming ninth series which is set to air on ITV in 2025 and sees the departure of Tom Brittney’s Reverend Will Davenport.

Other returning cast members include Al Weaver, Tessa Peake-Jones, Kacey Ainsworth, Oliver Dimsdale, Nick Brimble, Bradley Hall and Melissa Johns.

Writer and Executive Producer Daisy Coulam said: “This show is a testament to our lovely team – the cast and crew. I’m so grateful and proud that we get to come back together for our tenth season and another glorious summer in Grantchester!”

Executive Producer Emma Kingsman-Llloyd added: “We are so delighted by the audience reaction to Grantchester and appreciate that they have enjoyed so many episodes. We are overjoyed to be filming our tenth series and bringing more of Geordie and Alphy’s adventures to the screen.”

ITV Drama and Comedy Assistant Commissioner Callum Dziedzic said: “Grantchester is so beloved by everyone – the audience, the channel and the wonderful cast and crew who bring it to life with such passion.

“We are absolutely delighted to have commissioned another series and can’t wait to follow up series 9 with even more mystery, misadventure and romance.”