BBC hires new executive to boost audiences in South Asia

The BBC has announced the hiring of its latest regional director, a senior post responsible for growing the corporation’s audiences within defined international territories or regions.

Former Meta and Bloomberg executive Harsha Subramaniam will serve as regional director for South Asia, a role in which he’ll oversee the BBC’s output across the region, including the BBC World Service’s multiple language services.

Responsible for “enhancing opportunities for audience growth”, post holders are also responsible for regional leadership teams including editorial heads and key operational departments such as Business Operations, HR, and Finance.

Subramaniam’s appointment follows the naming of Juliet Njeri as regional director for Africa, Richard Colebourn as regional director for Europe, and Kevin Ponniah as director for the Americas.

The BBC says the roles “form a central part of the BBC’s international operating model. As well as ensuring editorial excellence and operational accountability, the directors are tasked with growing audiences across their region.”

Despite being purely international in scope, the posts are funded by the £180 Licence Fee paid only by UK households.

Last month the BBC branded the Fee’s £3.9bn annual yield as “insufficient” and is currently cutting thousands of roles, including in its core news operation, and axing shows from its UK channels.

Fiona Crack, Interim Global Director, BBC News, Said: “I’m thrilled Harsha will be joining the BBC as the Regional Director for South Asia.

“He will lead our talented teams across this growing and distinctive market and brings a wealth of journalistic and technological experience to the role. We look forward to welcoming him.”