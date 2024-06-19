Series 3 of The Great comes to Channel 4 next month 

Series three of historical comedy drama The Great will be available on to stream on the Channel 4 app from July 8th.

The Golden Globe-nominated series stars Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great and Nicholas Hoult as her deposed husband, Peter.

In series three, Catherine starts making a name for herself beyond her borders, but Peter is troubled by visions of his late father Peter the Great (Jason Isaacs) haranguing him over his many failures.

Fanning and Hoult are joined by Phoebe Fox as Marial, Adam Godleyas the Archbishop, Gwilym Lee as Grigor Dymov, Charity Wakefield as Georgina, Douglas Hodge as Velementov, Sacha Dhawan as Orlo, Belinda Bromilow as Aunt Elizabeth, Florence Keith-Roach as Tatyana and Bayo Gbadamosi as Arkady.

Oscar nominee Tony McNamara created, wrote and executive produced the series which is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Series 1 and 2 are available to stream now on the Channel 4 app which is available on smart TVs, streaming sticks and boxes and for both Android and iOS.