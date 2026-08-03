STV Player now available across UK on LG smart TVs and monitors

Owners of LG TVs across the UK can now access STV Player, the Scottish broadcaster’s free streaming app.

As well as serving as the catch-up player for STV’s linear channel within its Channel 3 franchise area, the app offers dozens of drama, comedy and entertainment boxsets subscription-free to viewers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The tie-up with LG brings it to TVs, projectors and monitors running webOS 25 software and above.

Richard Williams, Managing Director of Audience (Video & Technology) at STV said: “It’s hugely important for us to have STV Player easily accessible on the platforms and devices that matter most to viewers, so this landmark partnership with one of the UK’s most treasured TV brands is a significant step.

“Every day, millions of households across the UK consume entertainment via an LG TV, and STV Player’s wide-ranging catalogue of free content is now at the fingertips of this crucial customer base.

“We’re delighted to be collaborating with LG and look forward to exploring more opportunities to grow our partnership in the future.”

James Thomas, Senior Product Manager, Media Entertainment Solutions at LG UK said: “At LG, our webOS platform is designed to make content discovery effortless and enjoyable by bringing the best live and on-demand entertainment directly to our users on TVs, projectors and monitors.

“We are excited to welcome STV Player to all devices running webOS 25 and above, enriching our ecosystem with a fantastic range of free dramas, sports, and factual programming for UK viewers.”