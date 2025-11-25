LG Channels gets new look, features and destinations

LG has unveiled a new look and features for its line-up of free streaming channels and announced plans to roll out the service to TV owners in more countries.

Already available in 33 markets, LG Channels brings together FAST channels from multiple providers into a single user interface which is readily available from the home screen on TVs running LG’s webOS platform.

The service’s UI has now been enhanced “to deliver a more intuitive and seamless viewing experience” and it also has a new logo which “reflects its customer‑friendly nature and global identity.”

Additionally, AI algorithms now power deeper personalisation while a new “quick access” feature lets viewers simply press the “OK” button on the LG Magic Remote while watching a program to instantly see channel details, the TV guide, favourites and a list of popular content.

The platform is also introducing region-specific features to reflect local viewing habits and cultural preferences.

In the United States, users can keep track of new shows thanks to new functionality allowing them to set reminders for upcoming content they want to watch.

In Europe, a multi-audio feature is being added to enable instant selection of preferred dubbing languages, while in the Middle East, the interface will support right-to-left text display.

LG has also named the United Arab Emirates, Poland and Taiwan as the next countries in the service’s global rollout.

“LG Channels is designed to give users seamless access to high-quality, engaging content,” said Chris Jo, head of the webOS Platform Business Center at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company.

“With the latest upgrade, from the new logo to our refined personalization features, we are enriching everyday viewing by making the user experience more intuitive and enjoyable for millions around the world.”