Updated Alien RPG to feature settings and assets from Alien: Romulus

Free League has revealed some of the settings, spacecraft, and gear from the latest Alien film with will appear in the upcoming Evolved Edition of Alien: The Roleplaying Game, its hit title based on the legendary sci-fi franchise.

Produced in collaboration with 20th Century Studios, the game will include assets seen in Alien: Romulus, welcoming players back to Jackson’s Star where they can carry out an in-depth exploration of the mining colony equipped the F44AA Pulse Rifle and the USCSS Corbelan IV mining hauler.

Free League stress the Evolved Edition “is not a new game, but rather a faithful evolution of the original Alien RPG fans know and love.”

The title features updated rules based upon feedback from thousands of players over the past five years, plus new content, new artwork, and expanded tools for players and Game Mothers alike, all of which are fully compatible with all released materials thus far.

The official retail release of Alien: The Roleplaying Game Evolved Edition remains slated for Fall 2025, with the new Core Rulebook debuting alongside the following releases – all made available via the upcoming Kickstarter next Spring: