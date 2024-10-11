Samsung brings F45 Training app to 2024 TV models

Samsung is partnering with leading global fitness brand F45 Training to bring owners of its latest TVs provide free access to a library of cardio, strength, hybrid and recovery workouts.

The workouts will be available via the Samsung Daily+ lifestyle hub on all 2024 Samsung TV models: Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED, OLED, UHD (above DU7000), and The Frame worldwide.

Samsung says the library will grow over the coming months to include additional content.

“Our objective is to create a central hub that offers fun and unique workouts to help each of our users achieve their personal fitness goals,” said Demian Hyun, Vice President and Head of the Experience Planning Group of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

“Partnering with F45 Training on Samsung Daily+ underscores our commitment to delivering digital health experiences and improving consumers’ well-being.”

Tom Dowd, Chief Executive Officer at F45 Training, added: “For many, the idea of starting a fitness journey can feel overwhelming and intimidating, but that doesn’t mean people should miss out on the life changing benefits of working out.

“Utilising the power of technology through this new partnership with Samsung Electronics, users can experience F45 Training workouts from the comfort of their home, getting used to the class formats and building confidence to seamlessly transition to in-person training at one of our worldwide studio locations.”