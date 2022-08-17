ITV Hub is being withdrawn from some older Freeview and Freesat devices

Catch-up app ITV Hub is being withdrawn from some Freeview and Freesat devices at the end of September.

The change is due to ITV’s preparations to replace the Hub with its new ITVX app which will become the first place to watch major new shows months before they get shown on ITV’s traditional channels.

The broadcaster is promising to offer more than 9,000 hours of content, including at least 250 films, plus at least one new show each week. Confirmed titles coming to the service include Cold War series A Spy Among Friends starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce, and the new Russell T Davies drama Nolly about Crossroads star Noele Gordon.

The free service will show adverts during the shows but viewers will be able to pay for an optional ad-free version which will also include access to BritBox UK.

Existing subscribers to BritBox UK and ITV Hub+, the broadcaster’s current ad-free catch-up service, will be migrated to ITVX’s ‘premium tier’. ITV has yet to announce pricing for the new service but has previously promised to honour existing annual subscriptions.

ITVX is expected to be available on all major platforms including Freeview Play, Virgin Media and Sky, as well on streaming devices such as Amazon’s Fire TV range and Apple TV set top boxes.

The Freeview devices losing ITV Hub are:

Device & Model Year Avtex 2016+ CVTE 2013+ Hisense MTK5657 2016 TCL 6586 6 Series 2018

The affected Freesat devices are: