ITV orders two more series of The 1% Club

Lee Mack presents The 1% Club on ITV. Image: Magnum Media

ITV has commissioned two new series of The 1% Club, Magnum Media’s multi-award-winning quiz show.

Presented by Lee Mack, the show tests how contestants’ brains work through a series of questions based on a scientific survey of the general public.

Gameplay progresses from those questions answered correctly by the largest number through to a final challenge which only the cleverest 1% answered correctly.

The show won the Quiz Game Show Award at the 2023 National Television Awards and Best entertainment show two years in a row at the Broadcast Awards. Its third series – which is currently on air – is ITV’s second biggest entertainment series of the year.

In addition to its UK success, the show’s format has been sold to10 territories across the world, including Mexico, the Netherlands, Australia, and the US and Canada.

ITV’s order covers a fourth and a fifth run, both of which will include a Christmas special.

Dean Nabarro, who with Andy Auerbach co-created and Executive Produces the show, said: “We couldn’t be happier that ITV are commissioning two more series in one go. It’s like getting the 1% question right and still having your Pass.”

The 1% Club is commissioned for ITV by Satmohan Panesar, Factual Entertainment Commissioning Editor and Sue Murphy, Head of Factual Entertainment.

In a joint statement, the pair said: “For a show that requires brains… the decision to recommission this multi award-winning, ratings-busting juggernaut, presented by one of Britain’s funniest and most engaging comedians, was actually a no brainer.”