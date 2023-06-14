ITV strikes deal to broadcast SailGP across streaming and linear channels 

ITV is to bring audiences free-to-air coverage of SailGP which gets underway this weekend (June 16th and 17th) with the Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix at Navy Pier in Chicago.

The global championship features national teams competing in short, intense races at iconic stadium-style venues across the globe, all racing in identical hydrofoiling F50 catamarans, flying at speeds approaching 100 km/h.

Taking on the world’s best will be the Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team, led by the two most decorated Olympic sailors of all time, driver Sir Ben Ainslie and strategist Hannah Mills.

This weekend’s opening event will be streamed live on ITVX – the first of 18 live 90-minute race days to be shown on the streamer.

After Chicago the action will head to Los Angeles with highlights for both events broadcast on ITV4 and live racing all weekend on ITVX.

Later this summer the league will then head to Europe and the France Sail Grand Prix in Saint-Tropez will be shown on ITV1. A full highlights show of the Season 4 Grand Final in San Francisco will also be seen on ITV1 while all other events in the season will have highlights programs broadcast on ITV4.

The SailGP Season 4 events in Sydney, Auckland and Canada will be shown on ITV4 on delay to ensure the best possible viewing times for UK-based fans.

All other events can be enjoyed in full either live or on-demand on ITVX, along with SailGP’s behind the scenes series ‘Racing on the Edge’.

SailGP global head of broadcast and media Tom Gracey said: “We’re thrilled to be working with the team at ITV to bring SailGP to more UK fans than ever across their linear and digital suite of channels, with Sir Ben Ainslie, Hannah Mills and the Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team taking on the world’s best.

“ITV are renowned at bringing the biggest sporting moments to audiences across the country and we’re excited to be part of their premium sports output for Season 4.

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, said: “We hope viewers will enjoy being able to watch, live and free to air, one of the most exciting and glamorous events in sailing.

“With live coverage across 18 days throughout the season, coming from fantastic locations across the world, available on ITVX as well as highlights on ITV4 and ITV1, there is an opportunity for our audiences to engage with all the action and we’re delighted to be partnering with SailGP to bring viewers each event, starting this Friday in Chicago.”