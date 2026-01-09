ITV and TVNZ renew Coronation Street and Emmerdale deal

New Zealand audiences will continue to have access to Coronation Street and Emmerdale plus a host of other ITV shows after the broadcaster’s global production and distribution arm extended its content deal with TVNZ.

The two broadcasters have a longstanding partnership which gives TVNZ first-look access to scripted and non-scripted programmes represented by ITV Studios.

In addition to ITVs two long-running soaps, audiences will also be able watch hit quiz show The Chase plus Love Island UK, Love Island USA, Love Island Australia, as well as the spin-off Love Island Games and Love Island All Stars.

ITV Studios’ Augustus Dulgaro said: “We are thrilled to continue this long-standing partnership with TVNZ.

“In addition to having a simpatico working relationship with the team, together we have evolved and built this deal to the powerhouse it is today, with around 1500 hours of ITV content launching across TVNZ’s platform annually.

“It’s gratifying to know that our key brands and upcoming slate will have the best launch platform in New Zealand for many years to come.”

Josh Wolfe, TVNZ’s General Manager, Commercial said: “It’s fantastic to continue our longstanding partnership with ITV.

“This deal ensures TVNZ remains the home of premium international entertainment in Aotearoa, from long-running favourites like Coronation Street to the complete Love Island franchise and an exciting slate of new dramas.

“ITV Studios’ content consistently connects with Kiwi audiences, and we look forward to continuing to deliver their very best to our viewers.”