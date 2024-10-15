Max confirms November South Asian expansion

The international roll-out of Max, the streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery, enters it next phase in November when the service launches in a host of South Asian countries and territories.

Bringing together the studio’s latest and archive movies with content from HBO, DC, and linear channels such as Discovery and Food Network, the service will launch on November 19 in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, as well as Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Exact content offerings will vary between countries, as will pricing. However it’s been confirmed that the following plans will be available to subscribers:

Mobile (available in Indonesia, Philippines, and via select providers in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand)

Stream on 1 mobile device at once

Standard HD video resolution

Watch only on mobile phone and tablet

15 downloads to watch on the go

Standard

Stream on 2 devices at once

Full HD video resolution

Watch on more devices, including TVs

30 downloads to watch on the go

Ultimate

Stream on 4 devices at once

4K UHD and Dolby Atmos as available

Watch on more devices, including TVs

100 downloads to watch on the go (limits apply)

The latest launches follow the service’s recent expansion across Europe.

A UK launch isn’t expected until 2026 following the expiration of a content deal between WBD and Sky.



JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming & Games at Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “We are thrilled to bring Max to more consumers in Asia. Max brings together unparalleled quality content from iconic brands like HBO, Discovery, the DC Universe, Harry Potter, AFN, and Cartoon Network, as well as Hollywood blockbusters all in one place.

“Building on successful launches in the U.S., Latin America and Europe, Asia Pacific represents the next phase of Max’s globalization, making Max available now in over 72 markets with more to come in 2025.”



James Gibbons, President at Warner Bros. Discovery, APAC added: “Warner Bros. Discovery has long entertained fans across Asia Pacific with culture-defining content from powerhouse brands.

“For the first time, this programming will be available in a brand new streaming app for regional audiences, with Max combining incredible breadth and depth and a best in class viewing experience.”