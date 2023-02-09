ITVX adaptation of Bernard Cornwell’s Warlord Chronicles names further cast

ITV has announced further casting for The Winter King, its adaptation of Bernard Cornwell’s Warlord Chronicles which is coming to streaming service ITVX.

Starring Iain De Caestecker as Arthur, the series is set in the 5th century when Britain was a land of warring factions and tribes where life was brutal and often fleeting. The previously confirmed cast also includes Eddie Marsan as High King Uther and Nathaniel Martello-White as Merlin.

Joining them will be:

Jordan Alexandra as Guinevere, the exacting, beautiful and ambitious exiled-Princess of Henis Wyren

Steven Elder as Bishop Bedwin, the deeply kind and affable Bishop of Dumnonia

Andrew Gower as Sansum, Bishop Bedwin’s fanatical novice, who holds great sway over the Christians of Britain

Aneirin Hughes as Gorfydd, the ruthless leader of Powys, a traditional enemy of Dumnonia

Emily John as Ceinwyn, the sought-after princess of Powys

Tatjana Nardone as Ladwys, a wild pagan and warrior, and rebellious lover to Gundleus

Ken Nwosu as Sagramor, a fearsome warrior who is Arthur’s friend and brother in arms

Billy Postlethwaite as Cadwys, a shrewd and wily warrior-king with a dedicated tribe

Produced by Bad Wolf in association with One Big Picture, the drama has just wrapped production in Bristol and South Wales. Kate Brooke and Ed Whitmore have adapted the series from Cornwell’s books.