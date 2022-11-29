ITVX’s adaptation of Bernard Cornwell’s Warlord Chronicles begins filming 

Filming is now underway in Wales and the West Country for The Winter King, an upcoming series based on Bernard Cornwell’s Warlord Chronicles coming to ITVX, the new streaming service from ITV.

Starring Iain De Caestecker as Arthur, the series is set in the 5th century when Britain was a land of warring factions and tribes where life was brutal and often fleeting.

The cast also includes:

Stuart Campbell as Derfel who transforms from left-for-dead orphan to the truest of all warlords

Ellie James as Nimue a priestess saved by Merlin because she can see the gods – he gives her power, wisdom and learning,

Eddie Marsan as Uther, High King of all Dumnonia, old and battle tested. He commands incredible authority, over almost all, bar Merlin.

Nathaniel Martello-White as Merlin, a politician, powerful, enlightened, and absolute. Fearless in the face of a King’s wrath he follows his connection to his Gods in all things.

Daniel Ings as Owain, one of Arthur’s closest childhood friends and like a son to High King Uther.

Valene Kane as Morgan, Arthur’s half-sister. She is a sharp-tongued and independent minded pagan and student of Merlin.

Simon Merrells as Gundleus, King of rival kingdom Siluria. Imposing and savage, Gundleus is prepared to slaughter whoever he needs to secure power.

Commissioned for ITVX by Head of Drama, Polly Hill, the show is being broduced by Bad Wolf in association with One Big Picture and will be distributed internationally by Sony Pictures Television.

Kate Brooke and Ed Whitmore will adapt Bernard Cornwell’s Warlord Chronicles and Executive Produce alongside Otto Bathurst who will be the lead director and Executive Produce with Toby Leslie.

Currently rolling out across devices, ITVX goes live on December 8th and is available subscription-free with adverts or advert-free with a subscription which also includes access to BritBox.