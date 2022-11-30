ITVX gains shows from Paramount Distribution

A new multi-year deal between ITV and Paramount Global Content Distribution will bring vampire horror From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, Everybody Hates Chris and Freaks and Geeks to ITVX next year.

Also joining the service will be the 2012-16 series Beauty and the Beast, Medium, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and United States of Tara.

Currently rolling out across devices, ITVX goes live on December 8th and will offer a mix of original first run commissions, shows from ITV’s archives and bought-in boxsets.

The series will be available subscription-free with adverts or advert-free through a ‘premium’ subscription tier which also includes access to BritBox.

ITV’s Head of Content Acquisitions, Sasha Breslau said: “We are thrilled to be working with Paramount Global Content Distribution to bring such a fantastic mix of content to ITVX viewers in 2023 and beyond”.