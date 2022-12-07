ITVX gains stand up comedy collection

A rotating line-up of free UK and international stand-up comedy from comedy festival Just for Laughs and streamer NextUp is coming to ITVX, the new catch-up and streaming service from ITV.

Due to launch on December 8th, the ITVX app is currently rolling out to smart TVs and streaming devices such as Amazon’s Fire TV range, Roku and Apple TV boxes. A number of early users have reported problems with the app’s performance and reliability, especially when using it to watch live World Cup matches.

Available from ITVX’s launch, the Just for Laughs collection will feature Howie Mandel, Jim Jefferies, Michael Che, Ken Jeong, Tiffany Haddish, Will Forte, William H. Macy, Jeff Goldblum, Ellie Kemper, Trevor Noah, Eddie Izzard, Sir Patrick Stewart among others.

The deal with NextUp will see a selection of sixty of the best UK stand-up routines launch on ITVX in January 2023, with episodes refreshed regularly.