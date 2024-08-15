James May to chart the journeys of Columbus, Raleigh and Cook for Channel 5

James May is to present a three-part Channel 5 series which tells the story of three of the World’s most famous explorers – Christopher Columbus, Walter Raleigh and James Cook.

Produced by Plum Pictures, who also produce May’s ‘Our Man in…’ series for Prime Video, the series will chart the trio’s journeys and look at the scientific endeavours, political machinations, engineering innovations and culinary inventions that allowed their ships to set sail in the first place.

May commented: “TV shows are often described as ‘journeys’ and ‘explorations’; this one really is about journeys and exploration. We all think we know the basic pub facts about these three great men, but the reality may come as a bit of a surprise. It certainly was to me.”

Channel 5 Commissioning Editor, Guy Davies, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome James May to Channel 5 as he embarks on this extraordinary journey.

“His unique blend of wit, curiosity, and boundless enthusiasm and occasional mischief makes him the perfect guide to retrace the historic paths of Columbus, Raleigh, and Cook in an innovative, revisionist and entertaining way.”

Will Daws, Managing Director of Plum Pictures and Executive Producer, added: “Behind every expedition are stories of courage, innovation and ingenuity along with mistakes, missteps and miscalculations.

“The stories of these famous explorers are bold, dramatic and not for the feint hearted.”