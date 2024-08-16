Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire headlines August’s Mega Movie Weekend sale 

Janine (Annie Potts), Peter (Bill Murray), Ray (Dan Aykroyd) and Winston (Ernie Hudson) in Columbia Pictures’ GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE.

Major studios have revealed top savings on digital copies of some of their biggest hits as part of this month’s Mega Movie Weekend.

Deals include savings on Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Jackie Brown and The Arctic Convoy, plus boxsets including Jurassic World Ultimate Collection (1-6) and the Spider-Man Original Trilogy.

Retailers taking part in the event include Amazon’s Prime Video store*, Sky Store, the Apple TV app, Rakuten TV, Virgin Media and EE TV Store.

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Promotional prices apply between August 16th – 18th. Prices and included films may vary between retailers.

The regular sale is overseen by trade body BASE and supported by studios and distributors including Lionsgate, MUBI, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, Signature Entertainment, Spirit Entertainment, Studiocanal, Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. Discovery.