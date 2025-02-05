Michael Portillo and BBC Two to mark 200 Years of the Railways

Image: Credit: BBC / Naked West/Fremantle

Michael Portillo is to present a new two-part series celebrating September’s 200th anniversary of the first steam-hauled passenger train journey.

200 Years of The Railways will see Portillo travel by train to the Northeast and Northwest of England where he’ll explore what the railways have done for us over the past 200 years and what their role could be in the future.

News of the special comes as two brand new series – Great Continental Railway Journeys and Great British Railway Journeys – return to screens on BBC Two from 10 March.

The new series of Great Continental Railway Journeys sees Portillo embark on a new journey, exploring some of Europe’s most beautiful and historic regions in Switzerland, Croatia, Bosnia, Norway, Denmark.

In the latest Great British Railway Journeys, he’ll visit Epping Forest, the Black Country, the Lake District and the Weald to take viewers on a journey through history.

Portillo’s various railway series, which also include Great Coastal Railway Journeys (pictured) and Great American Railway Journeys, have proven regular hits for BBC Two and iPlayer.

The series are produced by Fremantle’s Naked West label and will air on BBC Two later this year.

Michael Portillo said: “I am proud of having made new series of Great Continental Railway Journeys and Great British Railway Journeys.

“As ever, my adventures are brought alive by the wonderful characters whom I encounter along the way.

“This year we shall also produce a special series to celebrate the 200 years of railways in Britain and the world. I thank our viewers warmly for their commitment to these programmes.”

John Comerford, Head of Naked West, added: “This year marks a momentous anniversary of the first steam-hauled passenger train.

“We are delighted to be celebrating this extraordinarily significant moment in history, not only with a brand-new commission, 200 Years of the Railways, but also with the return of Great Continental Railway Journeys and Great British Railway Journeys”