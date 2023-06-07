John Wick: Chapter 4 is this week’s bestselling film 

John Wick: Chapter 4 lands straight in at Number 1 on the Official Film Chart after clocking up more than 126,000 digital sales.
The franchise’s latest instalment sees John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovering a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.
A Blu-ray and DVD release hits shelves next week.
The Super Mario Bros Movie drops down to Number 2 this week, despite a strong performance in its second week, while former Number 1 Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse leaps eight places to finish at Number 3 following the cinema release of sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
Meanwhile, several fan favourites hold on to a place in the Top 10; Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (4), Avatar: The Way of Water (5) and Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical (6).
Comedy-thriller Cocaine Bear stomps up five places to return to the Top 10 at Number 7, landing just ahead of Adam Driver in action-adventure 65, which debuts at Number 8.
Rounding out the Top 10 is last week’s Number 2, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which tumbles to Number 9, and Top Gun: Maverick which clings on to its place at Number 10.
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 7th June 2023
|LW
|Pos
|Title
|Label
|NEW
|1
|JOHN WICK – CHAPTER 4
|LIONSGATE
|1
|2
|THE SUPER MARIO BROS MOVIE
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|11
|3
|SPIDER-MAN – INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE
|SONY PICTURES HE
|5
|4
|FANTASTIC BEASTS – SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|4
|5
|AVATAR – THE WAY OF WATER
|20TH CENTURY FOX HE
|7
|6
|ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL
|SONY PICTURES HE
|12
|7
|COCAINE BEAR
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|NEW
|8
|65
|SONY PICTURES HE
|2
|9
|ANT-MAN AND THE WASP – QUANTUMANIA
|MARVEL FILMS
|8
|10
|TOP GUN – MAVERICK
|PARAMOUNT