John Wick: Chapter 4 is this week’s bestselling film 

John Wick: Chapter 4 lands straight in at Number 1 on the Official Film Chart after clocking up more than 126,000 digital sales.

The franchise’s latest instalment sees John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovering a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

A Blu-ray and DVD release hits shelves next week.

The Super Mario Bros Movie drops down to Number 2 this week, despite a strong performance in its second week, while former Number 1 Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse leaps eight places to finish at Number 3 following the cinema release of sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Meanwhile, several fan favourites hold on to a place in the Top 10; Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (4), Avatar: The Way of Water (5) and Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical (6).

Comedy-thriller Cocaine Bear stomps up five places to return to the Top 10 at Number 7, landing just ahead of Adam Driver in action-adventure 65, which debuts at Number 8.

Rounding out the Top 10 is last week’s Number 2, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which tumbles to Number 9, and Top Gun: Maverick which clings on to its place at Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 7th June 2023