Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen Part Two comes to Blu-ray next month

The second part of Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen comes to Blu-ray on 30th October and to digital retailers on October 17th.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Following on from part one, the new animated film from Rooster Teeth Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Animation, will see the Justice League and Team RWBY team up again in a whole new environment to take on Grimm, who has arrived on earth with even more powers.

Joining the voice cast in this second go around are Jamie Chung as Black Canary, David Dastmalchian as The Flash, Laura Bailey as Wonder Woman, Troy Baker as Batman and Travis Willingham as Superman.

Returning from Part One are Ozioma Akagha as Vixen, Jeannie Tirado as Green Lantern and Tru Valentino as Cyborg alongside RWBY mainstays Lindsay Jones ​​ as Ruby, Kara Eberle as Weiss, Arryn Zech ​as Blake, and Barbara Dunkelman as Yang.​​

The film was co-directed by Yssa Badiola (Camp Camp) and Dustin Matthews (RWBY franchise) from a script penned by Meghan Fitzmartin (Supernatural, Justice Society: World War II).

Producers are Kimberly S. Moreau (Legion of Super Heroes), Ethan Spaulding (Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge) and Jim Krieg(Batman: Gotham by Gaslight) with Laura Yates ​(​​Boyhood, RWBY, Red vs. Blue​​) as supervising producer; and Sam Register and Michael Uslan executive producing.