Karate Kid: Legends gets first poster

A new poster has been revealed for Karate Kid: Legends, the all-new chapter in the iconic martial arts franchise.

Set for release next year, the movie sees Ralph Macchio reprise his role of Daniel LaRusso from the original 80s trilogy alongside Jackie Chan who starred in 2010 reboot.

They’re joined in the film by Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, Ming-Na Wen.

Macchio currently leads the cast of Cobra Kai, a television follow-up to the movies in which he stars alongside William Zabka who played foe Johnny Lawrence in the original 1984 instalment.

Sony will release Karate Kid: Legends in cinemas on 30th May 2025.

The film is directed by Jonathan Entwistle and written by Rob Lieber.