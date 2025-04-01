New Superdrug Mobile deal offers unlimited 5G data for £16 a month

Superdrug Mobile has announced two new deals offering 30GB of data for £7 per month or unlimited data for £16 per month – down from £10 and £20pm respectively.

On both plans customers benefit from unlimited UK calls and texts, WiFi calling, 5G, 12GB EU roaming, no exit fees, and no minimum contract. Plus, any unused data on the 30GB plan can be rolled over.

Both deals are available online until 20th May when customers use the code ‘E42025’ for the £7 deal or ‘E41025’ for the £16 deal. When activating the sim, customers will will enjoy their chosen plan at the deal prices for 12 months.

Superdrug Mobile offers a number of benefits, including double Health & Beautycard points on all Superdrug purchases and auto enrollment into the Superdrug VIP rewards scheme which gives exclusive deals and discounts every month.

Superdrug Mobile Senior Business Manager, Vikki Nye, said: “At Superdrug Mobile, we love giving back to our customers, who we know are feeling the pinch, by creating more affordable sim-only packages that provide flexibility and perks that can’t be found anywhere else.

“We know people now more than ever need to plan their budgets and cut costs where possible, which is why we’re cutting costs on our sim-only packages.”