King Charles III reveals personal playlist in new Apple Music special

Image: Apple

King Charles III has partnered with Apple Music to record a special programme revealing a personal playlist of favourite music which spans the Commonwealth.

Crossing continents and genres, the playlist is shaped by His Majesty’s experiences from around the world and includes legendary artists Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue, and Grace Jones, alongside contemporary talent such as Davido and RAYE.

His Majesty’s reflections on his picks can be heard in The King’s Music Room, a one-off special which will be premiere on Apple Music 1 on Monday, March 10, at 6 a.m. GMT, for free.

It can also be listed to anytime on demand with an Apple Music subscription.

There will also be additional radio broadcasts available, for free, on Apple Music 1 and Apple Music Hits throughout Monday and Tuesday.

In the broadcast, which His Majesty recorded to mark this year’s Commonwealth Day, the King also shares anecdotes about his encounters with some of the artists featured and reveals why the songs help form the soundtrack to his life.

In his introductory remarks for the broadcast, King Charles III says: “Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. I know that is also the case for so many others.

“It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places.

“But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy.”

Rachel Newman, Apple Music’s global head of Content and Editorial, said: “Human curation has always been a key pillar of our unique editorial approach.

“Apple Music Radio is where culture is happening worldwide, and we are honoured that King Charles III chose to share his personal playlist with us, and with music fans around the world.”

Errollyn Wallen, CBE, Master of The King’s Music Room, added: “You can see His Majesty’s wide-ranging enthusiasm for music in this playlist to mark Commonwealth Day.

“The Commonwealth has produced more than its fair share of wonderful songs, singers, and musicians, and this fun and eclectic collection is a great reminder of this treasure trove of creativity.”