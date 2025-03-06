AWS launches new cloud gaming tool for developers

Amazon Web Services, the retail giant’s cloud hosting business, has announced a new service which lets game developers offer “high-fidelity, low-latency” playing of their titles via “virtually any device with a browser”.

Using Amazon GameLift Streams, developers can upload their game content onto fully-managed GPU instances in the cloud and start streaming in minutes, with little or no modification of their code.

Amazon says the service can deliver 1080p and 60 frames-per-second game play just a few seconds after starting a stream, with gamers able to play on any WebRTC-enabled browser, including Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, and Safari.

Game developers and publishers already using it include Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Jackbox Games, Ludeo, and Xsolla.

Chris Lee, general manager and head of Immersive Technology at AWS, said: “With more than 750 million people playing games running on AWS every month, we have a long history of supporting the industry’s game development, content creation, player acquisition, personalization, and more.

“Amazon GameLift Streams can help the game industry transform billions of everyday devices around the world into gaming machines without rebuilding game code or managing your own infrastructure.

“For game developers, this creates exciting new revenue and monetization opportunities that weren’t possible before.”