007: Road to a Million series 2 trailer released

A new trailer has been released for season 2 of 007: Road to a Million, Prime Video’s James Bond themed adventure show in which teams of two take part in a series of 007-inspired challenges for a shot at winning £1,000,000.

Season 2 will take a new line-up of contestants from Bangkok’s Sinn Sathorn Tower to shark-infested waters in the Bahamas. Along the way they’ll face live scorpions in Thailand, fire guns in an historic Hacienda in Mexico, and brave dizzying Alpine cable cars.

The slowest pairs face elimination in the tense Killer Question with only one duo reaching London for a shot at winning £1 million.

Actor Brian Cox returns as The Controller, a mysterious figure who presides over proceedings as pairs of contestants compete for the prize money.

Speaking about the new series, Cox said: “The series feels more high-octane, more immersive, and definitely more Bond. The challenges are bigger, the drama runs deeper, and I’ve got the best seat in the house to watch it unfold.”

All eight episodes of the series will be available to stream from August 22nd.

The show’s Executive Producers include Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson who, earlier this year, passed creative control of the James Bond film franchise to Amazon MGM Studios while still retaining a share of the IP.