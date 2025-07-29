Adrian Edmondson joins Bergerac reboot

Adrian Edmondson and Lesley Sharp are joining the cast of the rebooted Bergerac which airs on the BBC’s advert funded U&Drama channel and its U streaming service.

The show stars Damien Molony in the title role and achieved an average audience of 2.4m for its debut six-part season which is currently U&Drama’s highest rating programme ever.

Writer Toby Whithouse oversees the show which is based on the classic 80s series created by Robert Banks Stewart and produced by Banijay UK’s BlackLight TV in collaboration with Jersey-based Westward Studios with support from Visit Jersey.

The second series is currently filming and sees Bergerac investigate a murder at a wedding reception.

In addition to Molony, it’s been confirmed that Zoë Wanamaker will return as Charlie Hungerford and Robert Gilbert will reprise his role of Barney Crozier.

Edmondson joins the series as Nigel, a love interest for Charlie, whilst Sharp is set to star as Monica.