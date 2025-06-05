Apple TV+ nature documentary The Wild Ones gets trailer

Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for The Wild Ones, a new documentary adventure series in which a team of wildlife experts journey into the world’s most remote environments to find, film and help protect critically endangered species.

The series features former Royal Marines Commando and expedition leader Aldo Kane, wildlife and camera trap expert Declan Burley, and ecological storyteller and wildlife cinematographer Vianet Djenguet.

Together, the trio travels to Malaysia, Mongolia, Armenia, Indonesia, Canada and Gabon where they capture rare footage of elusive and endangered species, including the Malayan tiger, Gobi bear, Caucasian leopard, Javan rhino, North Atlantic right whale and Western lowland gorilla.

By deploying over 350 custom-built remote cameras, thermal drones, wearable underwater tags and AI-powered imaging technology, the team is breaking new ground in wildlife filmmaking, capturing intimate animal behaviour never seen before while supporting active conservation missions on the ground.

All six episodes will be available to stream on July 11th.