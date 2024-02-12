Latest EE deals include savings Google Pixel, Sony Xperia and Samsung handsets

EE is currently running time-limited deals on a number of popular handsets, including the Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G, Sony Xperia 10 V 5G and Samsung S23 FE P5G plus savings on smart watches, laptops and tablets.

The deals are available in-store, online and over the phone.

Available now until 29th February

Samsung S23 FE P5G 128GB – Save £408 – £30 upfront cost, £43 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plan

Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G 128GB – Save £456 – £30 upfront, £55 a month for 36 months on an Unlimited Full Speed Essentials plan – Unlimited Full Speed tariff closed so using Unlimited

Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G 256GB – Save £384 – £30 upfront, £57 a month for 36 months on an Unlimited Full Speed Essentials plan – Unlimited Full Speed tariff closed so using Unlimited

Sony Xperia 10 V 5G – Save £117 – £10 upfront cost, £42 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plan

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 – 40mm – Save £96 – £0 upfront, £18 a month with 4GB of data a month on an Essentials plan

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 – 44mm – Save £96 – £0 upfront, £20 a month with 4GB of data a month on an Essentials plan

Samsung Watch6 Classic – 43mm – Save £114 – £0 upfront, £22 a month with 4GB of data a month on an Essentials plan

Samsung Watch6 Classic – 47mm – Save £114 – £0 upfront, £24 a month with 4GB of data a month on an Essentials plan

Apple Watch S9 41mm – Save £48 – £0 upfront, £26 a month for 24 months with 4GB of data on an essential plan

Apple Watch S9 45mm – Save £48 – £0 upfront, £28 a month for 24 months with 4GB of data on an essential plan

Apple Watch S9 45mm – Save £48 – £0 upfront, £36 a month for 24 months with 4GB of data on an essential plan

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook2 360 – Save £86.40 for second line – £0 upfront, then £27 a month with 5GB of data a month on an Essentials plan

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus – Save £129.60 for second line pricing – £0 upfront, £19.80 a month with 5GB of data a month on an Essentials plan

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus – Save £216 for second line pricing – £0 upfront, £49.50 a month with 5GB of data a month on an Essentials plan

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 – Save £216 for second line pricing – £0 upfront, £99 a month with 5GB of data a month on an Essentials plan

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE – Save £345.60 for second line pricing – £0 upfront, £21.60 a month with 5GB of data a month on an Essentials plan

Available from 13th – 29th February