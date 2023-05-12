Latest EE deals include savings on the Google Pixel 7 Pro and iPhone 13 5G

EE is currently running time-limited deals on a number of popular handsets, including the Google Pixel 7 Pro, iPhone 13 5G and Sony Xperia 10 IV 5G, plus savings on smart watches and tablets.

The deals are available in-store, online and over the phone.

Available until 25th May:

Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB – Save £336 – £30 upfront cost, £53 a month for 24 months on an Essentials plan with 125GB of data, unlimited calls and texts

Sony Xperia 10 IV 5G – Save £192 – £0 upfront cost, £42 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

Samsung S23 5G 128GB – Save £384 – £30 upfront cost, £55 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

Samsung S23 Ultra 5G 256GB – Save £432 – £30 upfront cost, £73 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm – Save £48 – £0 upfront, £20 a month on an Essentials plan

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 – 40mm – Save £96 – £0 upfront, £18 a month on an Essentials plan

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 – 44mm – Save £96 – £0 upfront cost, £20 a month on an Essentials plan

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go – Save £172.80 – £0 upfront, £28.80 a month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essentials plan

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 – Save £216 – £0 upfront, £90 a month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essentials plan

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite – Save £129.60 – £0 upfront, £21.60 a month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essentials plan

Available until 1st June:

Lenovo M10 Plus [3rd Gen] – Save £129.60 – £0 upfront cost, £16.20 a month a month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essentials plan

Available until 15th June:

iPhone 13 5G 128GB – Save £144 – £30 upfront, £60 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

Available until 29th June:

Samsung Flip 4 5G 128GB – Save £240 – £30 upfront cost, £68 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

Google Pixel Watch – 41mm – Save £96 – £0 upfront, £18 a month on an Essentials plan

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra – Save £216 – £0 upfront cost, £72 a month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essentials plan

Available until further notice: