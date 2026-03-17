LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight gets earlier release date

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is set to launch a week earlier than planned, with PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC games now able to grab the title on May 22nd.

Nintendo Switch 2 owners will need to wait until later in 2026 for the game to reach their devices.

Inspired by decades of Batman films, television shows, comic books, and games, the all-new open world game invites players to embark on Bruce Wayne’s epic journey to become the hero of Gotham City.

The new title from Warner Bros. Games is getting both Standard and Deluxe Editions, with pre-orders now available in the relevant digital stores for each platform.

All pre-orders will receive The Dark Knight Returns Batsuit, inspired by the acclaimed comic book series, while Deluxe Edition pre-orders will receive 72-hour early access from May 19th.