Samsung and PA News bring short-form video to Samsung News app

Image: Samsung

Samsung is bringing short-form video to its recently launched mobile phone News app in what the firm hails as “a significant step” in its “mission to deliver innovative, multi-media news experiences through its ecosystem of connected devices.”

Samsung News offers a “curated, balanced editorial content from trusted publishers” including Sky News, Sky Sports, Daily Mail, The Independent, Mirror, Reuters, Metro, and local news outlets.

Its new video content is being delivered in collaboration with PA Media to provide audience with “an engaging and dynamic way to discover the latest stories across news, entertainment, and trending topics.”

Samsung News Global Editor-in-Chief Andrew Bailey, said: “With Samsung News, we’re combining our technology expertise with the credibility of trusted partners to reimagine how people engage with news.

“We want to lead the field for news aggregation globally, and the introduction of short-form video from market-leading PA Media is the obvious next step towards our vision.

“Our users are shifting towards video consumption, so we are evolving with them, whilst maintaining the highest standards and commitment to trusted and diverse journalism’.”

PA Media Editor-in-Chief Jack Lefley, added: “Video has become a defining force in how audiences engage with content, and at PA we are making it even more central to our newsroom output as we pivot to a more visual-first strategy.

“Storytelling and building trust in news, data and content is in our DNA and PA’s adaptation of different formats over the years, including short-form and vertical video, has been vital to our success.

“PA video content generates millions of views every week, and we are seeing an increased demand from customers, with Samsung News now featuring reliable, trusted video content produced by our expert team of visual journalists across the UK and Ireland.”