Death in Paradise recommissioned for two more series

Death in Paradise Season 15 cast: Sebastian Rose (SHAQUILLE ALI-YEBUAH), Sergent Mattie Fletcher (CATHERINE GARTON), DI Mervin Wilson (DON GILET), Naomi Thomas (SHANTOL JACKSON), Catherine Bordey (ELIZABETH BOURGINE), Selwyn Patterson (DON WARRINGTON), Image: :BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Lou Denim

The BBC has recommissioned Death in Paradise for a further two series and two Christmas specials.

Filming is set to get underway on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, which serves as the show’s fictional setting of Saint Marie, this week.

Made by Red Planet Pictures, the show airs in in 230 territories worldwide and is one of the UK’s most watched television shows – a status it’s retained through a succession of cast changes.

It’s also spawned two spin-offs, Beyond Paradise – which stars former ‘Death’ lead Kris Marshall – and Return to Paradise.

The new series sees the return of cast members Don Gilet (DI Mervin Wilson), Don Warrington (Commissioner Selwyn Patterson), Shantol Jackson (DS Naomi Thomas), Shaquille Ali-Yebuah (Officer Sebastian Rose), Catherine Garton (Sergeant Mattie Fletcher) and Élizabeth Bourgine (Catherine Bordey).

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said: “Death in Paradise is a global phenomenon and we are incredibly proud to have it on the BBC, where it goes from strength to strength.

“It’s with great pleasure that we share the news that we’ll be returning to Saint Marie for two more sun-soaked series and Christmas specials.”

Tim Key, Executive Producer at Red Planet Pictures, commented: “We remain incredibly proud of the show and the team that makes it, and delighted that the audience continue to love it as much as we do.

“The response to our latest series has been wonderful and we can’t wait to get started again – we’ve got something very special lined up to kick off our 16th season, with a big surprise setting it up in our Christmas special. Watch this space…”