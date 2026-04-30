Krafted’s Connex promises to simplify charging on the move

A handy gadget from tech brand Krafted promises to simplify charging on the move by eliminating the need to carry multiple cables around with you.

The Connex enables up to 8 charging and data transfer combinations, can be used with devices with USB-C, Micro USB, and Lightning connectors and even includes Fast Charging support.

Available in a choice of Charcoal or Jade, it also features a handy keyring clip so you’re unlikely to forget to take it with you.

Key features:

Designed to work seamlessly across modern and legacy devices, from smartphones and tablets to laptops and accessories.

Powered by advanced PD charging technology and USB-C support for efficient, reliable performance.

Featuring both USB-A and USB-C inputs, Connex is built to adapt as device standards evolve.

Lightweight and minimal, without compromising on performance.

Transfer files directly between devices.

The Krafted Connex costs £29.99 from Kraftedtech.com