Krafted’s Connex promises to simplify charging on the move

A handy gadget from tech brand Krafted promises to simplify charging on the move by eliminating the need to carry multiple cables around with you.
The Connex enables up to 8 charging and data transfer combinations, can be used with devices with USB-C, Micro USB, and Lightning connectors and even includes Fast Charging support.
Available in a choice of Charcoal or Jade, it also features a handy keyring clip so you’re unlikely to forget to take it with you.
Key features:
- Designed to work seamlessly across modern and legacy devices, from smartphones and tablets to laptops and accessories.
- Powered by advanced PD charging technology and USB-C support for efficient, reliable performance.
- Featuring both USB-A and USB-C inputs, Connex is built to adapt as device standards evolve.
- Lightweight and minimal, without compromising on performance.
- Transfer files directly between devices.
The Krafted Connex costs £29.99 from Kraftedtech.com