LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight gets launch date

Warner Bros. Games and DC have set May 29th 2026 as the worldwide launch date for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight.

The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) with pre-orders now open on those platforms. All pre-orders will receive The Dark Knight Returns Batsuit, inspired by the acclaimed comic book series.

The main campaign story follows Bruce Wayne’s journey from origin to legend as he trains with The League of Shadows, becomes the hero of Gotham City, and forges a new family of allies with Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, Jim Gordon, Catwoman, and Talia al Ghul.

A trailer released alongside the launch date reveals that players will be confronted by a roll-call of the franchise’s biggest villains including The Joker, The Penguin, Ra’s al Ghul, Bane, Two-Face, Poison Ivy, Firefly, and Mr. Freeze.

Gamers are being promised an array of Batsuits and individual outfits for every playable character, each inspired by the franchise’s film, television, comics, and game appearances.

There’ll also be a range of Batmobiles and Batcycles to drive around Gotham City’s open world in style, including rides like the legendary Tumbler.