Recipes from Lessons in Chemistry, the new Apple TV+ drama series starring Brie Larson, are now available from an official tie-in website.

Based on the best-selling novel by Bonnie Garmus, the drama is set in the early 1950s and follows Elizabeth Zott (Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society.

When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives – and the men who are suddenly listening – a lot more than recipes.

Starring alongside Larson are Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Kevin Sussman, Patrick Walker and Thomas Mann.

The first three episodes are already available to stream with new episodes released each Friday.