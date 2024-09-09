FIFA+ joins Pluto TV in major markets including the UK

FIFA+ is bringing thousands of hours of content to Pluto TV users in UK, Canada, Latin America, Brazil, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark and Finland.

Fans can enjoy documentaries and original series from around the world alongside historic full match replays and highlights from multiple tournaments and competitions, including the FIFA World Cup and Women’s World Cup.

Upcoming highlights from FIFA+ on Pluto TV include a lookback at the iconic 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa (21st September), a celebration of Mexican Independence Day featuring highlights from the Mexican National Team (16th September), and World Champions Spain featuring highlights from the men’s victory in South Africa and the women’s 2023 successes (28th and 29th September).

Owned by Paramount, Pluto TV is available on smart TVs, dedicated streaming boxes plus mobiles and tablets.