Three+ members get early access to Olly Murs tickets

Three is offering customers who are signed up to its rewards app exclusive pre-sale ticket access to tickets for Olly Murs’s new tour.

Tickets for the tour will go on general sale from Friday 13 September at 9am, but Three+ members will get early access to a limited number of tickets for the following gigs:

Connexin Live, Hull on Sunday 27 April 2025

P&J Live, Aberdeen on Saturday 3 May 2025

Utilita Arena Newcastle on Sunday 4 May 2025

first direct Arena Leeds on Friday 9 May 2025

The Three+ tickets will be on sale from 10am on Wednesday 11 September for up to 48 hours.

To access the pre-sale ticket window, fans need to be a Three UK customer (Pay Monthly or Pay As You Go) and have downloaded and registered on the Three+ app before the pre-sale opens.