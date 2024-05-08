LG is giving away three months free Apple Music to owners of its Smart TVs

LG has become the first TV maker to support Apple Music’s Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos feature and, to mark the occasion, the electronics giant is offering three months access to Apple Music free to LG Smart TV users worldwide.

Apple Music is an ad-free streaming service that allows subscribers to listen to over 100 million songs and 30,000 curated playlists. It also offers a range of exclusive content including Apple Music Live, a concert series featuring live video stream, a post-show video playback, live-recorded albums and exclusive pre-show artist interviews.

The three months free offer is available within the Apple Music app on all post 2018 models running webOS 4.0 and higher, as well as lifestyle screen models StanbyME, StanbyME Go and MyView Smart Monitor.

UK users will have to wait until September 1st before they can redeem it, but the offer is already available to customers in 137 other markets. The promotion will end in all markets on April 29th 2025.

“The introduction of Dolby Atmos through Apple Music on LG TVs transforms how we listen to music on the big screen,” said Chris Jo, senior vice-president of platform business at LG Home Entertainment Company.

“LG is dedicated to elevating the content streaming experience for music enthusiasts around the world, and we will continue to offer easy access to and great music experience across devices.”

