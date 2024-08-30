LG TV owners can bag savings on Paramount+, Apple TV+ and DAZN

TV maker LG is offering customers in 44 countries the chance to save on major streaming services including Mubi, Paramount+, Apple TV+ and DAZN.

A selection of free and discounted subscriptions will be available to redeem each week between September 9th and October 13th via a dedicated LG Streaming Week app, accessible from their TV’s Home Screen, Content Store or Apps.

The offers are open to owners of LG UHD TVs released from 2018 onward (running webOS 4.0 and above) and are part of a campaign marking a decade since the initial launch of webOS on the company’s LCD and OLED TVs.

Confirmed offers include:

Apple TV+ – three-month free trial

– three-month free trial Apple Music – three-month free trial

Paramount+ – 50 percent discount on an annual subscription for new and returning subscribers

– 50 percent discount on an annual subscription for new and returning subscribers Mubi – 70 percent off for six months

DAZN – 25 percent off a NFL Game Pass Season Pro subscription

– 25 percent off a NFL Game Pass Season Pro subscription Crunchyroll – 30 day free trial

Offers can vary between regions and some are limited to new subscribers. Full details and terms will be available in the LG Streaming Week app and on LG.com.