LG launches new movie store powered by Rakuten TV

LG has teamed up with Rakuten TV to offer a new movie rental and purchase store to owners of its Smart TVs in the UK, Germany, Spain, and Italy.

The new LG Movies & TV app offers over 6,000 titles and is initially available on LG’s 2022 Full HD, UHD and select QNED TV models, with support for all 2022, 2023 and 2024 TV models promised “by the end of this year”.

Use of the store requires users to set up an account with webOS Pay, LG’s integrated payments system.

“LG remains dedicated to presenting diverse content and services for an unmatched user experience with our cutting-edge webOS smart TV platform. By strategically investing over KRW 1 trillion (USD 740 million) by 2027, we aim to significantly enhance webOS and broaden its range of offerings,” said Chris Jo, senior vice president of platform business at LG Home Entertainment Company.

“LG will continue to collaborate with more than 4,000 global content partners to provide a varied and user-centric home entertainment experience for customers around the world.”

Sidharth Jayant, Chief Product Officer at Rakuten TV, added: “We are excited to expand our strategic partnership with LG.

“This collaboration underscores Rakuten TV’s commitment to being at the forefront of premium entertainment, bringing the best of global cinema into the homes of our European viewers.”