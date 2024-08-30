Nightsleeper – BBC’s new real-time thriller gets trailer

The BBC has released a new trailer for Nightsleeper its upcoming real-time thriller about the hacking of a Glasgow to London sleeper train.

Starring Alexandra Roach and Joe Cole in Nightsleeper, the drama follows a government agency’s frantic efforts to intervene in the rapidly-escalating events onboard the train.

Roach plays Abby Aysgarth, Acting Technical Director at the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre who’s about to take a well-earned holiday when she receives a phone call that will change everything, while Cole plays Joe Roag, an off-duty cop onboard the train and hoping for a quiet night.

The complete boxset will be available to stream on iPlayer from Sunday 15 September and will also air Sunday and Monday nights on BBC One across three weeks.