Original Godzilla film is getting a new 4K UHD Blu-ray release

The original 1954 version of Godzilla (a.k.a. Gojira) is getting a new 4K UHD and Blu-ray release on November 11th as part of the Criterion Collection.

A thrilling spectacle that continues to be a cult phenomenon, the film spawned a franchise which continues to prosper and grow today with multiple new entries.

This original instalment was made in Japan at a time when the country was reeling from nuclear attack and H-bomb testing in the Pacific.

Its rampaging radioactive beast, the poignant embodiment of an entire population’s fears, became a beloved international icon of destruction, spawning more than thirty sequels.

This release features both the original 1954 Japanese version along with the 1956 Americanized version, Godzilla, King of the Monsters.

