Original Godzilla film is getting a new 4K UHD Blu-ray release

The original 1954 version of Godzilla (a.k.a. Gojira) is getting a new 4K UHD and Blu-ray release on November 11th as part of the Criterion Collection.
A thrilling spectacle that continues to be a cult phenomenon, the film spawned a franchise which continues to prosper and grow today with multiple new entries.
This original instalment was made in Japan at a time when the country was reeling from nuclear attack and H-bomb testing in the Pacific.
Its rampaging radioactive beast, the poignant embodiment of an entire population’s fears, became a beloved international icon of destruction, spawning more than thirty sequels.
This release features both the original 1954 Japanese version along with the 1956 Americanized version, Godzilla, King of the Monsters.
Special Features
- New 4K digital restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack
- [4k ONLY] One 4K UHD disc of the film and one Blu-ray with the film and special features
- High-definition digital restoration of Godzilla, King of the Monsters, Terry Morse’s 1956 reworking of the original, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack
- Audio commentary for both movies by film historian David Kalat
- Interviews with actors Akira Takarada and Haruo Nakajima and special effects technicians Yoshio Irie and Eizo Kaimai
- Interview with legendary Godzilla score composer Akira Ifukube
- Featurette detailing Godzilla’s photographic effects, introduced by special effects director Koichi Kawakita and special effects photographer Motoyoshi Tomioka
- Interview with Japanese-film critic Tadao Sato
- The Unluckiest Dragon, an illustrated audio essay featuring historian Greg Pflugfelder describing the tragic fate of the fishing vessel Daigo Fukuryu Maru, a real-life event that inspired Godzilla
- Trailers
- PLUS: An essay by critic J. Hoberman