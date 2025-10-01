Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman to return with more Lioness

Paramount+ today announced that Lioness, the action spy thriller from Taylor Sheridan, will return for a third season.

Series stars Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman are known to be returning. Further casting has yet to be confirmed.

The series follows a CIA special ops team tasked with protecting the US from terrorism.

Season 2 debuted last October and is available to stream alongside the shows’ debut season.

The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+ and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.