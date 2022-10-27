Lionsgate+ is now available to Sky customers in the UK

Streaming service Lionsgate+, previously known as Starzplay, is now available to Sky customers with a Sky Glass TV, Sky Stream, or Sky Q set top box.

The app, which is home to the time travel saga Outlander, plus period dramas Becoming Elizabeth and The Serpent Queen is also available on Sky Q and Sky Glass in Italy and Sky Q in Germany.

Customers can find the app by saying “Open Lionsgate+” into their voice remote and on the apps rail in their device’s menu pages.

“Partnering with Sky, Europe’s premium content provider, is a key strategy in strengthening Lionsgate +’s presence in Europe and will give even more subscribers access to our massive offering of curated content” said Superna Kalle, President, International Networks for Starz.

“We look forward to strengthening our relationship with viewers through Sky who share our commitment to delivering audiences exceptional content paired with a premium user experience.”