Sky’s new streaming box is now available to buy

Sky’s latest set top box, which allows viewers to access its line-up of channels over Wi-Fi with no need for a dish, is now on sale from Sky.com and Sky shops.

Named Sky Stream, the device uses the same user interface as the Sky Glass TV launched last year and allows users to keep using their current TV.

In addition to Sky’s channel line-up, the 4K capable box provides access to third-party apps such as Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+ and Apple TV.

Sky Stream is available on both rolling monthly and 18-month contract options, starting from £26 a month. There’s also a £39.95 set-up fee (£20 for those taking an 18-month contract).