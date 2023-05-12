Lionsgate+ is running a £2.99 per month for 24 months deal

Streaming service Lionsgate+, previously known as Starzplay, is running a time limited deal of 24 months access at the reduced price of £2.99 per month for new subscribers. The usual price is £5.99 per month.

The app, which is home to the time travel saga Outlander, plus period dramas The Great, Becoming Elizabeth and The Serpent Queen, is available on Amazon’s Fire TV range, Sky Glass and Stream, Apple TV boxes, Roku and most Android TV devices.

Both Outlander and The Great are set to return with their latest seasons over the next few months, making the deal a great way for fans to catch the latest episodes for less.

Lionsgate+ is also available to Prime Video subscribers as an add-on channel and Amazon is running a separate offer of £2.99 per month for 12 months redeemable via its website* by May 28th.

