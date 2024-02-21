London’s BT Tower to be converted into luxury hotel

The iconic BT Tower in London is to be converted into a new luxury hotel after BT announced a £275m sale of the grade II listed.

The deal with MCR Hotels will conclude BT’s phased from the building which was driven by changes in broadcast and telecoms technology. For example, the Tower’s microwave aerials were removed more than a decade ago as they were no longer needed to carry telecoms traffic from London to the rest of the country.

BT’s Media & Broadcast division has also been migrating its services onto a cloud-based platform, removing the need for the current building.

Brent Mathews, Property Director, BT Group said: “The BT Tower sits at the heart of London and we’ve been immensely proud to be the owners of this important landmark since 1984. It’s played a vital role in carrying the nation’s calls, messages and TV signals, but increasingly we’re delivering content and communication via other means.

“This deal with MCR will enable BT Tower to take on a new purpose, preserving this iconic building for decades to come.”

Tyler Morse, CEO and owner of MCR Hotels, said: “We are proud to preserve this beloved building and will work to develop proposals to tell its story as an iconic hotel, opening its doors for generations to enjoy.”