Lorraine Kelly and Channel 4 to take viewers on trip through Norway’s fjords

Lorraine Kelly will guide viewers on a trip through Norway’s fjords in a new three-part documentary series set to air on Channel 4.

Produced by Captive Minds in partnership with Norwegian coastal cruise operator Hurtigruten, Lorraine Kelly’s Norwegian Odyssey promises viewers a “spectacular journey” that uncovers how the Viking era left its imprint on Norway’s way of life.

The series will also explore the parallels in Kelly’s home nation of Scotland which was once sieged under Norse rule.

Along her travels Kelly will meet people who are keeping the rich history of Norway alive through folk traditions and Nordic tales and immerse herself in the crafts and culinary delicacies of the region.

She’ll sail north along the coast to see what natural beauty it offers, spotting whales and eagles, ending her journey with a Northern Lights (aurora borealis) spectacle.

In addition to programme sponsorship and featuring within the editorial itself, Hurtigruten is extending support for the partnership through targeted amplification and placement across TV, streaming, and print, helping to drive sustained awareness of the series among a wider audience.

Iain Powell, Chief Commercial Officer at Hurtigruten said: “We’re delighted to partner with Channel 4 on this brand-new series.

“For more than 130 years, Hurtigruten has been connecting people and communities along Norway’s coast, and this series celebrates that legacy while showcasing the beauty of the coastline we call home.

“It was equally rewarding to work with Lorraine, whose warmth, curiosity, and genuine love of travel make her the perfect guide to share Norway’s authentic, lesser-seen locations.”

Emma Hopkins, Partner Lab Leader at Channel 4 said: “We’re excited to partner with Hurtigruten on a beautiful series.

“I think this is a perfect example of linear branded entertainment as it seamlessly weaves the brand in with an engaging concept that will meet audience’s desire to explore everyday experiences and connect with personal stories.”